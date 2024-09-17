Hiring surges in e-commerce and logistics ahead of the festive season

As the country gears up for the upcoming festive season, ecommerce companies including Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho are gearing up to roll out their yearly festive sale on September 27.

Like every year, with the rise in shipments, there has been an increase in hiring by the e-commerce and logistics industry. According to a report published by Indeed, there has been a 20% increase in seasonal jobs compared to last year.

While, 18-20% hiring surge was observed in the major metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata, Tier 2 and 3 cities such as Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Madurai, Lucknow, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Indore, Coimbatore, Surat, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal saw an even higher surge, with a 22-25% increase in hiring.

According to Indeed’s analysis, most of the festive hiring has happened across delivery executive (30%) roles, followed by warehouse workers (25%), logistics coordinator (20%), in-store sales executive (15%) and customer care executives (15%).

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India attributed the growth in Tier 2 cities to the untapped potential of these markets. “The festive season is a crucial period for businesses across India, and we're seeing a significant uptick in hiring for seasonal roles as companies prepare to meet heightened consumer demand. The industries that are growing—e-commerce, logistics, quick commerce—are doing so because they’re aligned with the needs and behaviours of today’s consumers. This is where the future of India’s job market could be heading.”

Further, ecommerce major Amazon stated that the company has created more than 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network, ahead of the Great Indian Festival Sale that is scheduled to start on September 27. Notably, Amazon has hired thousands of women associates as well as close to 1900 persons with disabilities into its existing network. Amazon India has already onboarded a majority of these new hires.

On this, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports said, “It is encouraging to see the company hiring a significant number of women and persons with disabilities for these roles while prioritizing the well-being of its associates through initiatives focused on their safety, healthcare, and educational support. We commend such efforts by Amazon and other corporates to generate inclusive employment opportunities while upholding worker welfare."