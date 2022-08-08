IIT Madras records highest number of campus placements in 2021-22 

IIT Madras has recorded the highest number of campus placements for the academic year 2021-22. A total of 1,199 job offers were received from 380 companies during phases 1 and 2 of the campus placements for the academic year, as per the official release.

Besides, 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) were also received from students’ summer internships. With this, total number of job offers reached 1,430. Number of job offers this year is significantly higher than 1,151 job offers during IIT Madras' campus placement drive in the academic year 2018-19. This also includes 45 international offers form 14 companies and 199 offers from 131 start-ups during phases 1 and 2 of the campus placement.

61 MBA students were placed this season, leading to 100 per cent placement for the Department of Management Studies. The average salary received by students in the recently-concluded round of campus placements is Rs 21.48 lakh per annum whereas the highest salary offered is Rs 19.90 lakh per annum ($250,000).

80 per cent of the students who applied for campus placements during 2021-22 received their job offers the same year.

Commenting on the placements, outgoing IIT Madras advisor CS Shankar Ram said, “Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record high job offers.”

Companies that provided the maximum number of jobs included EXL Service, OLA Mobility, EY India, American Express (AmEx), Microsoft India, IQVIA, Larsen & Toubro, Enphase Energy, Qualcomm, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Deloitte India, Intel, Nigeria, Wells Fargo International Solutions, Goldman Sachs & Co, Indus Insights and Analytical Service and Flipkart Internet.

Sectors that hired the highest number of graduates include core engineering and technology (42 per cent), data science and analytics (17 per cent), information technology and software development (17 per cent), research and development (10 per cent), financial services (6 per cent), management (6 per cent) and education (2 per cent).

Ram further noted, “On behalf of IIT Madras, I thank our recruiters for this successful season and hope that they continue to engage with us for placements and other activities. I thank our institute placement team and administration for their unstinted support and efforts.”

