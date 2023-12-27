Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Apply for 291 Inspector, MTS and other posts; check how to apply, other details here

Income tax recruitment: Online applications for vacancies across the Income Tax department office in Mumbai have opened. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official Income Tax Mumbai website-- https://incometaxmumbai.gov.in/-- to apply for these job openings. The department has a total of 291 vacancies including Inspector, Multi-tasking Staff (MTS) and others. The candidates must apply for this recruitment drive before January 19, 2024 in the online mode.
The income tax recruitment 2023 notification was issued on December 22, 2023. Candidates can apply for the posts of Inspector or Multi-tasking Staff (MTS) or Canteen Attendant or for all the posts in a single application, as per the Income Tax Mumbai website.
Details on Income Tax recruitment 2023
|Name of the Post
|Number of vacancies
|Pay level
|Age limit
|Educational Qualifications
|Inspector of the Income Tax (ITI)
|14
|Level 7 (Rs 44,900-Rs 1,42,400)
|18-30 years
|Degree from recognised University/equivalent qualification
|Stenographer Grade-II (Steno)
|18
|Level 4 (Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100)
|18-27 years
|12th or/equivalent from a recognised board or university
|Tax Assistant (TA)
|119
|Level 4 (Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100)
|18-27 years
|Degree from recognised University/equivalent qualification
|Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
|137
|Level 1 (Rs 18,000-Rs 56,900)
|18-25 years
|Matriculation or equivalent pass
|Canteen Attendant (CA)
|3
|Level 1 (Rs 18,000- Rs 56,900)
|18-25 years
|Matriculation or equivalent
Income Tax recruitment 2023 selection criteria
Moreover, Sportspersons will be selected for this job opening as per the order of preference laid down in the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) OM No. 14034/1/95-Estt. (D) dated 04.05.1995 and as mentioned in the instruction issued by the DoPT vide OM No.1668767575965 dated 18.11.2022. The department has invited meritorious sportspersons from games like archery, athletics, net ball, badminton, para sports, baseball, powerlifting, boxing, weightlifting, wrestling, karate, judo, shooting, roller skating and kho-kho among others.
How to apply for Income tax jobs
Step 1: Visit the official Income Tax Mumbai website
Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage
Step 3: Your credentials will be generated post registration
Step 4: Login using these credentials and apply for the designated post
Step 5: Fill the form and pay the application fee
Step 6: Click on submit and take a print out of the registration form for future use
Income Tax recruitment 2023 application fee
Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200/- only through the online mode. They will also have to furnish a proof of payment with the application. Any applications without payment of the required fee will be considered incomplete and rejected. The fees shall not be refunded under any circumstances.
