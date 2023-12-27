Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Apply for 291 Inspector, MTS and other posts; check how to apply, other details here

Income tax recruitment: Online applications for vacancies across the Income Tax department office in Mumbai have opened. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official Income Tax Mumbai website-- https://incometaxmumbai.gov.in/-- to apply for these job openings. The department has a total of 291 vacancies including Inspector, Multi-tasking Staff (MTS) and others. The candidates must apply for this recruitment drive before January 19, 2024 in the online mode.

The income tax recruitment 2023 notification was issued on December 22, 2023. Candidates can apply for the posts of Inspector or Multi-tasking Staff (MTS) or Canteen Attendant or for all the posts in a single application, as per the Income Tax Mumbai website.

Details on Income Tax recruitment 2023

Name of the Post Number of vacancies Pay level Age limit Educational Qualifications Inspector of the Income Tax (ITI) 14 Level 7 (Rs 44,900-Rs 1,42,400) 18-30 years Degree from recognised University/equivalent qualification Stenographer Grade-II (Steno) 18 Level 4 (Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100) 18-27 years 12th or/equivalent from a recognised board or university Tax Assistant (TA) 119 Level 4 (Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100) 18-27 years Degree from recognised University/equivalent qualification Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 137 Level 1 (Rs 18,000-Rs 56,900) 18-25 years Matriculation or equivalent pass Canteen Attendant (CA) 3 Level 1 (Rs 18,000- Rs 56,900) 18-25 years Matriculation or equivalent

Income Tax recruitment 2023 selection criteria

Moreover, Sportspersons will be selected for this job opening as per the order of preference laid down in the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) OM No. 14034/1/95-Estt. (D) dated 04.05.1995 and as mentioned in the instruction issued by the DoPT vide OM No.1668767575965 dated 18.11.2022. The department has invited meritorious sportspersons from games like archery, athletics, net ball, badminton, para sports, baseball, powerlifting, boxing, weightlifting, wrestling, karate, judo, shooting, roller skating and kho-kho among others.

How to apply for Income tax jobs

Step 1: Visit the official Income Tax Mumbai website

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage

Step 3: Your credentials will be generated post registration

Step 4: Login using these credentials and apply for the designated post

Step 5: Fill the form and pay the application fee

Step 6: Click on submit and take a print out of the registration form for future use

Income Tax recruitment 2023 application fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200/- only through the online mode. They will also have to furnish a proof of payment with the application. Any applications without payment of the required fee will be considered incomplete and rejected. The fees shall not be refunded under any circumstances.