Israel Embassy India internship: Check how to apply, last date and eligibility criteria

The Embassy of Israel in India has announced a Political Internship for students and young professionals interested in geopolitics, diplomacy, international relations, and public policy. The opportunity, shared by the embassy on its official X account, invites motivated candidates to join its Political Department and contribute to political analysis, stakeholder engagement, and reporting on domestic and international political developments.

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Internship details

The Political Internship is unpaid for a duration of 6 months.

Interested candidates are required to send their cover letter and CV in the body of the email. The embassy has clearly stated that applications sent as attachments will be automatically discarded.

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Applicants should use the subject line: "Application – Political Intern." The last date to submit applications is July 10, 2026, by 12 PM.

Announcing the opening on X, the Embassy of Israel in India wrote, "The Embassy of Israel in India is looking for a Political Intern to join the Political Department. If you're passionate about geopolitics, international issues, and multilateral relations, APPLY NOW!"

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Internship Opportunity! 🥁



The Embassy of Israel in India is looking for a Political Intern to join the Political Department.



If you're passionate about geopolitics, international issues, multilateral relations, APPLY NOW!



Have a look at the attached criteria for more… pic.twitter.com/6FjpDE18CN

— Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) July 1, 2026

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Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor's degree in Political Science, International Relations, or a related field. Candidates with relevant experience in political analysis, diplomacy, public policy, or government affairs will be given preference.

The embassy is also looking for applicants who possess:

Strong understanding of political systems and international institutions

Excellent research, writing, and communication skills in English

Ability to manage multiple tasks under tight deadlines

Professional discretion, integrity, and reliability

What will you be required to do?

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The selected intern will play a key role in supporting the embassy's political work by monitoring policy developments, geopolitical trends, and legislative changes affecting bilateral and multilateral relations, according to the recruitment notice.

The internship also involves attending and reporting on political events, parliamentary sessions, press briefings, and conferences. Interns will assist in organising official events, administrative work, and visits involving foreign dignitaries and international stakeholders. Coordination with other embassies and international institutions will also be part of the role.