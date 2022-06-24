Jet Airways invites former female cabin crew members back to relaunch airline

Full-service airline Jet Airways has invited its former cabin crew members to join the airline and it will be based in Delhi. The airline will recruit only female crew for now and recruitments for male crew will begin as the airline scales up. Jet Airways confirmed the development in a tweet.

The tweet read, “There’s really nothing like home! Inviting former Jet Airways cabin crew to come back and join us in relaunching India’s classiest airline. Base: Delhi. Note: For now we are inviting female crew only. Male crew recruitment to commence as we scale up.” It further stated the applicants can drop an email with the subject line ‘Jet Homecoming Crew’ to careers@jetairways.com.

Retweeting the airline’s announcement, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor wrote, “Our operational hiring has commenced, with a call out to former Jet crew. Commencement of hiring for pilots and engineers to follow in the coming days, when we make our aircraft choice reveal. (We were waiting for the Twitter poll results and advice from all armchair CEOs).”

Our operational hiring has commenced, with a call out to former Jet crew. Commencement of hiring for pilots and engineers to follow in the coming days, when we make our aircraft choice reveal. (We were waiting for the Twitter poll results and advice from all armchair CEOs 😉😀) https://t.co/7nehEq1dtA — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) June 24, 2022

This, however, is not the airline’s first job offering. Jet Airways also said in a tweet earlier this week that it is looking to hire engineers for various specialist areas. The airline shared six openings and wrote, “Seeking talented engineers to join us in multiple specialist areas. If you meet the requirements below, and are excited about joining a team creating history, apply now!”

They had also posted an opening for two posts – Load and Trim instructor and Manager- Ramp Safety/Process. The airline is hiring for multiple positions as it hopes to resume operations from September this year.

The airline received air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 20, allowing resumption of commercial operations.

Earlier this month, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor told Business Today, “Since receiving the AOC, we have further ramped up our efforts towards restarting commercial operations in the July-September quarter of the current calendar year.” He added, “We are focused on some foundational blocks to meet the ambitious targets we have set for ourselves, in line with our vision of building a people-focused airline that is in tune with the current and foreseen realities of the digital age.”