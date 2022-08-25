Rakuten India to hire 1,000 junior, mid-level engineers in the next 12-18 months

Rakuten India, the largest development centre and key technology hub of Rakuten Group Inc outside of Japan, is expanding operations in the country and plans to hire 1,000 engineers at junior and mid-levels over the next 12-18 months. The Indian arm enables group businesses across the various technology landscape, from product engineering, data sciences products, machine learning platforms, artificial intelligence products, and medical research.

“Our employees are mostly engineers, product managers, program managers, and research teams. (However), most of our talent at Rakuten India are engineers in Full Stack, Data Scientists, Data Engineers, and Research. We believe that a product mindset is key to building a strong organization. Hence, we also invest in building our products with the help of product managers, who engage deeply with our engineering teams in creating an environment which involves continuous learning and delivering more than what is expected. We hire significantly for junior and mid-levels. Some of our department heads handle multiple teams not just in India but also globally. We are a technology and innovation centre for Rakuten globally,” Sunil Gopinath, CEO of Rakuten India told Business Today.

Rakuten India’s hiring is coming at the time when global technology companies like Google have stopped hiring. “Rakuten Group is a global business conglomerate with diverse businesses ranging from Ecommerce, Fintech, Mobile, Research and so on. Our growth is fuelled by both organic and inorganic growth strategies. And as we are the key enabler for the success of Rakuten globally, the diverse business domains give us the opportunity to sail through rough weather. Our highest hiring happened during the pandemic when companies were very cautious,” added Gopinath.

As the company plans to expand teams significantly in the coming year due to the strong push on both - tech business and product business. Rakuten has also moved into a new office in Bengaluru that can host about 3,000 employees.