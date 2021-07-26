SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply today; check details

State Bank of India (SBI) will end the registration process for its Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on July 26. SBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 6,100 posts. Candidates can visit the official SBI website—bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers. In case, they are not able to access the official SBI website, candidates can also visit msdcindia.org/apprenticeship or apprenticeshipindia.org.

Steps to apply for this latest SBI apprenticeship

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website

Step 2: Go to the ‘careers’ section on the SBI website

Step 3: Click on the current openings option under the careers section

Step 4: Click on the ‘Engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961’

Step 5: Key in all the needed details

Step 6: Pay the application fee and take a printout for future reference

Of the 6,100 posts, 2,577 posts are for general category candidates whereas 1,375 posts are for OBC candidates. Nine hundred and seventy seven posts are reserved for SC candidates, 567 candidates are reserved for ST candidates and 604 posts are reserved for EWS candidates.

All those interested in this latest SBI job training should have graduated from a recognised university/institute. Those between 20-28 years of age can apply for this training. Apprentices will get a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month for a period of one year. Apprentices will not get any other benefits or allowances.