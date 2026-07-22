Skills over degrees: Is India’s hiring system ready to make the shift?

The college hiring market in India is entering a new phase of maturity, with alignment emerging as a defining theme. Students, colleges, and corporates are investing more effort than ever in understanding one another. Yet, many continue to make decisions based on assumptions that no longer reflect reality.

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The gap between perception and reality has emerged as a central story in college hiring in 2026. Skills-first hiring is a clear example of a narrative running ahead of practice. While colleges have embraced the concept almost unanimously, corporates remain mid-transition. Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) scores and college pedigree continue to shape hiring decisions at many organisations, even as skills-based assessments gain ground.

According to The State of College Hiring in India 2026 by HirePro, an AI-powered recruitment and assessment platform, only 21% of corporates have fully adopted skills-first hiring and moved away from traditional credentials. Meanwhile, 51% still allow CGPA to influence hiring decisions.

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The study finds that 42% of companies are still in transition. Another 21% say their approach varies across roles and business units, indicating that skills-first hiring is yet to become a consistent, enterprise-wide practice.

The report also reveals that 9% of employers continue to rely primarily on college pedigree and academic credentials, while 7% remain in the pilot stage, experimenting with skills-first hiring without embedding it into mainstream recruitment.

The perception gap is even more evident when the views of colleges and corporates are compared.

Colleges are increasingly advocating skills-first hiring to bridge the gap between academic learning and modern workforce demands. However, 96% of colleges believe that most corporates are already “skills-first”, a view that is not reflected in corporate hiring practices.

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The industry narrative of a skills-first revolution, therefore, appears to be running ahead of corporates' self-reported practices. For most organisations, the transformation is still underway, not a done deal.

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Gen-AI proficiency tells a similar story: it is increasingly expected, even preferred, but has yet to become a hard filter for most roles, with corporates choosing to train candidates rather than screen them out at the point of hire. According to the report, while 85% of corporates prefer students to be Gen-AI-ready, only 12% currently apply it as a hard hiring filter, while 44% classify it as a “preferred skill”.

This suggests that students may be over-indexing on Gen-AI proficiency as a hiring signal, preparing for a filter that, for now, largely does not exist. At the same time, a widening confidence gap between how students rate their own readiness and how corporates assess it points to a persistent disconnect between classroom preparation and workplace expectations.

The report also highlights that demand for Gen-AI skills also varies by role. Nearly 29% of corporates distinguish between AI skill requirements for tech and non-tech roles, suggesting that non-technical job seekers may have a longer runway to build these capabilities.

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