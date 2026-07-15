Jobless rate in cities edges up to 6.6% as India's overall unemployment stays at 5.5% in June

India's labour market remained broadly stable in June 2026, but the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) points to a growing divergence between urban and rural employment trends. While overall unemployment remained unchanged at 5.5%, urban joblessness edged higher as more people entered the workforce, whereas rural employment indicators showed modest improvement.

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The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for people aged 15 years and above stood at 54.4% in June, unchanged from May but marginally higher than 54.2% recorded a year ago (in 2025). The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) also remained steady at 51.4%, up 0.2 percentage points from June 2025, indicating that employment levels have broadly held firm.

Urban labour force expands

The most notable shift came from urban India. Urban LFPR increased to 50.1% in June from 49.8% in May, suggesting that more people entered the labour market in search of work.

However, the increase in labour force participation was accompanied by a rise in unemployment. The urban unemployment rate (UR) climbed to 6.6% in June from 6.4% in the previous month, indicating that job creation did not fully keep pace with the increase in job seekers.

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Despite the monthly uptick, urban unemployment remains below the 7.1% recorded in June 2025, pointing to an improvement over the past year.

Rural employment shows resilience

In contrast, rural labour market indicators remained relatively stronger.

The rural unemployment rate eased to 5.0% in June from 5.1% in May, reversing the upward trend observed since February. Rural LFPR remained unchanged at 56.6%, while the rural WPR also held steady at 53.8%.

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The NSO noted that rural male unemployment declined during June and remained below the level recorded in the corresponding month last year, suggesting continued resilience in rural employment.

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Female participation stays elevated

Female participation in the labour force remained largely stable during the month.

The female LFPR stood at 32.7% in June, marginally lower than 32.8% in May, but 0.7 percentage points higher than the 32.0% recorded in June 2025.

Rural women continued to drive the gains, with rural female LFPR at 36.6%, up from 35.2% a year earlier. Urban female participation remained unchanged month-on-month at 24.8%, though it was slightly lower than the 25.2% recorded a year ago.

Employment remains stable

The male Worker Population Ratio improved to 72.9% in June from 72.5% in May and was marginally higher than the level recorded a year earlier.

Overall, the June PLFS data suggest that India's labour market remains broadly stable, with steady workforce participation and employment levels. However, the contrasting trends between urban and rural areas indicate that cities continue to face relatively greater hiring pressures as more people enter the labour force.

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The June estimates are based on responses from 3,72,852 individuals, including 2,12,390 surveyed in rural areas and 1,60,462 in urban India. The monthly PLFS, introduced in January 2025, has become the government's primary high-frequency indicator for tracking employment and unemployment trends across the country.