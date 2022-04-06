TCS, Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys among top 25 workplaces: LinkedIn list 

Hiring young talent and focusing on women representation and retention is key to creating more job opportunities and companies that have focused on this have ranked among top Indian companies to work with. These include IT bellwethers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Accenture, Cognizant and Infosys, as per LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list for India.

The list has been collated by keeping seven parameters in mind: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds.

“The companies on the list are at the vanguard of refreshed organisational policies that foster young talent, promote retention by upskilling, and boost women representation in the workforce. By leaning on such policies, India’s top companies are creating more employment and skilling opportunities that aid career progress in today’s disruptive world of work,” LinkedIn India Managing Editor Nirajita Banerjee said.

Fresher hiring

Companies like Wipro, IBM and HCL have focused more on hiring freshers across verticals with Wipro planning to hire around 30,000 freshers in 2023, up from 17,500 in FY2022, LinkedIn said. HCL, on the other hand, is almost doubling its fresher hiring target to 40,000-45,000 in FY23 from approximately 22,000 in FY22 to meet the demand-supply gap in the sector.

IBM and Deloitte are also planning to expand its hiring to non-metro cities to fetch more diverse talent. While Cognizant is planning to onboard 50,000 freshers in 2022, Infosys has more than 55,000 college graduates in FY22 and plans to recruit even more in FY23. Accenture is also setting up offices in Jaipur and Coimbatore to access talent and provide flexibility to employees.

Representation of female workforce

As per the Microsoft-owned social media firm, companies like TCS, Accenture and Wipro have taken notable strides towards inclusivity and representation by revising their policies. TCS has total employee strength of over 5 lakh, of which 2 lakh are women. Wipro has also launched “return to work programme” aimed at helping women who want to relaunch their careers after a break. 45 per cent of Accenture’s workforce comprises of women after implementing gender-neutral policies in India last year.

Retention policies

Companies like Infosys and Cognizant are not only attracting young talent from across India, as per LinkedIn, but are also taking steps to be able to retain it. Infosys is providing tailored L&D opportunities and a digital reskilling platform whereas Cognizant is offering higher bonuses and promotions and also investing in employee training to encourage retention. TCS also went down the Cognizant route as it offered promotions and growth opportunities to its employees to offset the aftermath of the Great Reshuffle.

