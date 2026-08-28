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TVS Motor appoints Peyman Kargar as CEO to drive next phase of global expansion

TVS Motor appoints Peyman Kargar as CEO to drive next phase of global expansion

TVSMOTOR4,409.80(1.21%)

The announcement comes as the Bengaluru-based manufacturer rides strong operational momentum. In FY2025-26, TVS Motor reported record performance, selling 5.9 million vehicles worldwide while delivering a 30% jump in revenue.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 11:54 AM IST
TVS Motor appoints Peyman Kargar as CEO to drive next phase of global expansionKargar brings over 30 years of global automotive experience spanning product development, R&D, manufacturing, quality, sales, and marketing across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

TVS Motor Company has named Peyman Kargar as its Director and Chief Executive Officer, tapping its international business chief to steer the two- and three-wheeler major through its next phase of global growth and product innovation.

Kargar, currently President of International Business at the company, will formally take charge on January 27, 2027. He succeeds K. N. Radhakrishnan, who will remain in his current post through the handover period to ensure a seamless leadership transition. Following the shift, Radhakrishnan will serve as Non-Executive Director up to the company's Annual General Meeting scheduled for July 2027.

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The announcement comes as the Bengaluru-based manufacturer rides strong operational momentum. In FY2025-26, TVS Motor reported record performance, selling 5.9 million vehicles worldwide while delivering a 30% jump in revenue. Under Kargar’s leadership, the international division has become a key growth driver, now accounting for 29% of TVS Motor's total sales volume and growing at a 33% clip.

Kargar brings over 30 years of global automotive experience spanning product development, R&D, manufacturing, quality, sales, and marketing across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. In his new role, he will focus on solidifying TVS Motor's domestic core, expanding into developed markets, accelerating AI capabilities, and driving product premiumisation.

"This appointment marks an important step for TVS Motor Company as we prepare for the future," said Sudarshan Venu, Chairman of TVS Motor Company. "Peyman is an accomplished global leader with deep industry experience, strategic vision and a strong understanding of customers and markets. As President, International Business, he has already made a meaningful contribution to our business, and I am confident he is the right person to lead TVS Motor Company and further strengthen our position among the world's leading mobility companies."

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Venu also expressed his gratitude to the outgoing CEO: "I would also like to thank K N Radhakrishnan for his outstanding contribution to TVS Motor Company and the wider TVS VENU group over many years. His leadership, passion, and commitment have helped shape the company into the strong organisation it is today."

Accepting the role, Kargar emphasised continuity and technological advancement. "It is a privilege to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of TVS Motor Company. Building on our momentum, we are entering into a new phase of growth, expanding our presence and further consolidating our position in India and global markets," Kargar said. "The guiding principles of the TVS Way and its values will always be the North Star. I will be focused on realising the company’s vision and strengthening our technology leadership, AI capabilities, commitment to quality, and customer centricity."

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Outgrowing executive K N Radhakrishnan voiced confidence in his successor, noting: "It has been a privilege to serve TVS Motor Company as CEO and work alongside an exceptional team. I am confident Peyman will lead TVS Motor Company with distinction and wish him every success in the role."

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 11:54 AM IST
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