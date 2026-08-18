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Urban unemployment stays at 6.7%: What July PLFS data says about India’s jobs market

Urban unemployment stays at 6.7%: What July PLFS data says about India’s jobs market

India’s urban labour market showed a mixed picture in July, with unemployment remaining higher than in rural areas despite improving from a year earlier. The latest PLFS data also highlights a sharper employment challenge for urban women, whose unemployment rate rose to 8.8%.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 5:28 PM IST
Urban unemployment stays at 6.7%: What July PLFS data says about India’s jobs marketThe unemployment rate among people aged 15 years and above in urban areas stood at 6.7% in July 2026, compared with 4.5% in rural areas.

India’s urban labour market continued to face a wider unemployment gap compared with rural areas in July 2026, even as the overall unemployment rate declined during the month. The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) monthly bulletin shows that urban unemployment remained at 6.7%, significantly above the 4.5% recorded in rural India.

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The data points to a contrasting labour market picture across rural and urban India. While overall labour force participation and employment indicators improved in July, the urban labour market continued to record higher unemployment, particularly among women.

Urban unemployment remains higher

The unemployment rate among people aged 15 years and above in urban areas stood at 6.7% in July 2026, compared with 4.5% in rural areas. Urban unemployment was also broadly unchanged from June, when it stood at 6.6%. In contrast, rural unemployment declined sharply from 5% in June to 4.5% in July.

However, the year-on-year comparison provides a more positive picture for cities. Urban unemployment fell from 7.2% in July 2025 to 6.7% in July 2026, a decline of 0.5 percentage point. The overall and rural unemployment rates remained broadly stable compared with a year earlier.

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Lower participation in urban areas

The employment gap is also visible in labour force participation. Overall LFPR for people aged 15 years and above increased to 55.4% in July from 54.4% in June. But the rural participation rate was considerably higher at 58%, compared with 50.4% in urban areas.

Rural LFPR increased by 1.4 percentage points during the month, while urban LFPR rose only marginally from 50.1% to 50.4%. On a year-on-year basis, rural LFPR increased by 1.1 percentage points, whereas urban LFPR declined by 0.3 percentage point.

Women face a sharper urban gap

The difference is particularly pronounced among women. Overall female LFPR increased to 34.4% in July from 32.7% in June. Rural female LFPR climbed to 38.8%, while urban female LFPR was only 25.3%.

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Urban female unemployment was 8.8% in July, up from 8.4% in June. It was also higher than the 4.3% unemployment rate among rural women. The report noted that while overall and rural female unemployment declined from June, urban female unemployment increased by 0.4 percentage point.

Employment indicators improve

Despite the urban-rural gap, July brought improvement in India’s broader employment indicators. Overall WPR rose to 52.5% from 51.4% in June, while urban WPR edged up from 46.8% to 47%. Rural WPR increased more sharply to 55.4% from 53.8%.

The July PLFS therefore presents a mixed picture: India’s overall labour market strengthened, but urban unemployment remained higher than rural unemployment, with women in cities facing the sharpest unemployment rate. At the same time, the year-on-year decline in urban unemployment suggests that urban employment conditions have improved compared with July 2025.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 5:28 PM IST
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