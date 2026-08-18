Urban unemployment stays at 6.7%: What July PLFS data says about India’s jobs market

Urban unemployment remains higher

The unemployment rate among people aged 15 years and above in urban areas stood at 6.7% in July 2026, compared with 4.5% in rural areas. Urban unemployment was also broadly unchanged from June, when it stood at 6.6%. In contrast, rural unemployment declined sharply from 5% in June to 4.5% in July.

However, the year-on-year comparison provides a more positive picture for cities. Urban unemployment fell from 7.2% in July 2025 to 6.7% in July 2026, a decline of 0.5 percentage point. The overall and rural unemployment rates remained broadly stable compared with a year earlier.

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Lower participation in urban areas

The employment gap is also visible in labour force participation. Overall LFPR for people aged 15 years and above increased to 55.4% in July from 54.4% in June. But the rural participation rate was considerably higher at 58%, compared with 50.4% in urban areas.

Rural LFPR increased by 1.4 percentage points during the month, while urban LFPR rose only marginally from 50.1% to 50.4%. On a year-on-year basis, rural LFPR increased by 1.1 percentage points, whereas urban LFPR declined by 0.3 percentage point.

Women face a sharper urban gap

The difference is particularly pronounced among women. Overall female LFPR increased to 34.4% in July from 32.7% in June. Rural female LFPR climbed to 38.8%, while urban female LFPR was only 25.3%.

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Urban female unemployment was 8.8% in July, up from 8.4% in June. It was also higher than the 4.3% unemployment rate among rural women. The report noted that while overall and rural female unemployment declined from June, urban female unemployment increased by 0.4 percentage point.

Employment indicators improve

Despite the urban-rural gap, July brought improvement in India’s broader employment indicators. Overall WPR rose to 52.5% from 51.4% in June, while urban WPR edged up from 46.8% to 47%. Rural WPR increased more sharply to 55.4% from 53.8%.

The July PLFS therefore presents a mixed picture: India’s overall labour market strengthened, but urban unemployment remained higher than rural unemployment, with women in cities facing the sharpest unemployment rate. At the same time, the year-on-year decline in urban unemployment suggests that urban employment conditions have improved compared with July 2025.