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'We must address friction points. Need predictable taxation': Sergio Gor lays out US asks for India

'We must address friction points. Need predictable taxation': Sergio Gor lays out US asks for India

Stronger protections would give companies confidence to invest, create, and scale without fear, says Sergio Gor

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 4:42 PM IST
'We must address friction points. Need predictable taxation': Sergio Gor lays out US asks for IndiaUS Ambassador to India Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has called for India and the United States to address "friction points" in their economic relationship, including taxation, regulation, export controls, technology flows and intellectual property protection.

"We must address friction points together as true partners," Gor said while speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).

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"We need predictable taxation and regulatory frameworks that allow business to thrive. We need candid trust-based engagement on export controls and technology flows. And we need rock-solid intellectual property protections," he said.

The ambassador said stronger protections would give companies confidence to invest, create and scale without fear.

Don't Miss: 'India was number one': Sergio Gor applauds Indian companies for $20 bn US investment

'We Do Trust India'

Gor said companies from around the world sometimes raise concerns about intellectual property protection in India.

"Quite often I meet companies from around the world that ask me, 'My IP has been stolen. I want to move my company to India. Is it safe here?'" he said. "And resoundingly, our answer has been yes because we do trust India."

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He pointed to the US sourcing about 40% of its generic pharmaceuticals from India as evidence of that trust. "There's a reason we're working on energy at unprecedented levels. Our LNG, our LPG is up 40% in imports and exports from last year because we trust India."

Trade Has Surged

Gor said India-US trade in goods and services had risen from about $20 billion to more than $240 billion in just over two decades. He said the two countries were aiming for $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

"Our shared ambition of reaching 500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 reflects the sheer scale of the opportunity in front of us," he said.

The US envoy described the opportunity as "unmatched potential". He said the two countries were working together across AI, technology, aerospace, defence and energy.

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"Simply put, when the United States and India work together, we integrate value chains, accelerate breakthroughs in critical technologies, and strengthen supply chain resilience," he said.

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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 4:37 PM IST
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