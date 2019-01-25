Noida Aqua Metro Line to be inaugurated by CM Adityanath today; here's all you need to know

Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate Aqua Metro Line linking Noida to Greater Noida. This metro corridor will cover 21 stations, of which 15 stations are in Noida and six in the Greater Noida area.

Noida Aqua Metro Line would run between Sector 51 in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida