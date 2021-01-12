Biz EOD: SC puts farm laws on hold; Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs

The Supreme Court, hearing petitions regarding the validity of the three farm laws, has stayed their implementation until further orders. Sensex on Tuesday hit an all-time high and Nifty breached the 14,500-mark on hopes from the ongoing Q3 earnings season and higher global markets expecting economic stimulus from President-elect Joe Biden. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Farmers' protest: SC stays implementation of farm laws until further orders

The three-judge bench of CJI SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian pronounced the order. The bench said that the steps taken by the Centre to break the impasse have not yielded desired results.

2. Adar Poonawalla says COVID-19 vaccine will be sold to private players at Rs 1,000 per dose

We have given a special price of Rs 200 for the first 100 million doses only to the Government of India on their request that we want to support the common man, vulnerable, poor and healthcare workers, said Poonawalla.

3. Securities Appellate Tribunal overturns SEBI penalty on SBI, LIC, Bank of Baroda over UTI MF

SEBI had fined the three entities for holding over 10% stake in UTI MF, which violated SEBI rules.

4. Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs; how far can markets rise this year

The sentiment in equity market is so bullish that in eight trading sessions of 2021, Sensex and Nifty have gained 3.76% or 1,793 points and 4.17% or 583.35 points, respectively.

5. Lemon Tree to open 20 new hotels without fresh hiring for 2 years

"The productivity improvement is a part of them (staff) because people are multi-skilling. The culture-building of multi-tasking is going to play an enormous role for us going forward," says Patu Keswani, Chairman and MD at Lemon Tree Hotels.