70,000 Indian exporters gear up for Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale; 52,000 new products to be launched

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon has announced that over 70,000 Indian exporters, who are a part of its Global Selling program, are geared to showcase millions of “Made in India” products to global customers during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale begins on November 25 and will last till November 29. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are significant events marking the beginning of the holiday season in the US.

Indian exporters will launch ~52,000 new products across categories like STEM toys, apparel, home and kitchen, beauty and furniture, jewellery, health and personal care, office products on Amazon’s global websites for the upcoming holiday season. Some popular Indian brands from Amazon Global Selling include Skillmatics (sells toys that help children build core skills), Virgin Crafts and Stylore (clothing brands), Vahdam (bespoke crockery manufacturers) and Slurrp Farm (sells healthy food products made using millets and natural sugars).

“Amazon works with Indian exporters to help them identify key holiday shopping trends to bring in relevant product assortment; supports them with logistics solutions to get their inventory ready, and guides them to market their products through a range of deals and advertising options,” the official Amazon release read.

“The BFCM sale marks the beginning of the global holiday season. Coming right after the festive season in India, it has traditionally been a key growth period for our selling partners and with more and more people relying on ecommerce for products globally, we believe that the 2021 BFCM sale period will help accelerate the exports business for our sellers,” Amazon India Director of Global Trade Abhijit Kamra said.

Kamra added, “E-commerce Exports helps lower the entry barrier for Indian MSMEs to build and scale their exports business. Through Amazon Global Selling, we will continue to make exports easy and accessible for MSMEs across India and contribute to the Government’s vision of boosting exports.”

