COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
News
Corporate
'A helper at a momo shop earns Rs 3 lakh per annum!': Bengaluru startup founder takes a jab at Cognizant's fresher pays

Amit Misra, CEO of Dazeinfo, shared an ad for a momo helper position offering ₹3 lakh per annum, stating, “Cognizant is offering ₹2.52 LPA for engineers! Meanwhile, a helper job at a momo shop earns ₹3 LPA!”.

After IT giant Cognizant's job offer of ₹2.52 lakh per annum for freshers went viral, a startup founder from Bengaluru took a jab at the firm, highlighting the disparity by comparing it to a momo stall helper’s pay. 

Amit Misra, CEO of Dazeinfo, shared an ad for a momo helper position offering ₹3 lakh per annum, stating, “Cognizant is offering ₹2.52 LPA for engineers! Meanwhile, a helper job at a momo shop earns ₹3 LPA!”. 

His post quickly gained traction on social media, reflecting widespread discontent over the low entry-level salaries in the IT sector.

The timing of this criticism couldn't be worse for Cognizant, which is already facing backlash for offering such meager compensation to fresh engineering graduates. Misra’s post drew sharp reactions, with many pointing out the disparity between the salary and basic living costs in cities such as Bengaluru and Pune. 

One user commented, “Wow, Rs 2 lakhs per year? My driver makes way more than that, working just 4 days a week. Lol.” 

Another added, “With this salary, they can’t even pay their house rent. And, (Narayana) Murthy sir says work for 70 hours per week.”

Cognizant’s recruitment drive, targeted at graduates with a three-year degree, has reignited discussions about the stagnant wage growth in the IT sector. While other companies like Wipro are offering similar packages with additional clauses, the industry’s reluctance to adjust entry-level salaries in line with inflation and living costs has raised concerns. As one social media user noted sarcastically, “2.52 LPA is very generous. What will the graduates do with so much money?”

Rival company Wipro has reportedly introduced its Work Integrated Learning Program 2024, which offers BCA and B.Sc students a stipend that gradually increases over four years, starting at ₹2.6 lakh annually. The package, however, comes with a catch—a penalty clause requiring trainees to pay ₹75,000 if they leave before completing their five-year training agreement. BT was unable to independently verify the details of Cognizant and Wipro's job offers.

Published on: Aug 14, 2024, 1:56 PM IST
