'A Mercedes on completing 5 years': Ashneer Grover's promise to staff in new startup Third Unicorn

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has announced his new startup Third Unicorn. The former Shark Tank judge shared details about his new venture on LinkedIn and has invited investors and people to join the team. Grover has promised a Mercedes to employees who complete five years in the company.

"Let's get some work done in 2023," Grover wrote in a LinkedIn post. "We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market-shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently."

Grover, 40, also shared a slideshow that gives a sneak peek at the new start-up. He said, "So if you want to be part of the next TODU - FODU thing, here's a sneak peek at HOW we are building! WHAT we are building remains the billion-dollar question!"

One of the slides from the slideshow read that Third Unicorn will not be funded by venture capitalists. "We use only desi/self-earned capital," the slide stated that the team will be of 50 members.

Not just that, the entrepreneur has also offered the employees on completion of five years in the company, they will get a Mercedes.

Grover announced the new venture on his 40th birthday in June last year. In the post, he had written, "Today I turn 40. Some will say I've lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it's still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It's time for the Third Unicorn."





