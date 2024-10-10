'A personal loss, extraordinary legacy, giant': President Murmu, Anil Agarwal, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani pay tribute to Ratan Tata

As the news of Ratan Tata’s passing at the age of 86 spread late Wednesday night, tributes poured in from across the nation, reflecting the deep respect and admiration he commanded. Industry leaders, politicians, and public figures remembered Tata’s legacy, his vision, and the personal impact he had on those who knew him.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, spoke of his personal loss, saying, “To me, he was a mentor, guide, and friend.” He emphasized Tata’s influence on the group and the nation, calling him “a truly uncommon leader whose contributions have shaped the very fabric of our nation.”

Anil Agarwal, chairman of the Vedanta Group, expressed profound sorrow at the passing of Ratan Tata, stating, "In the passing of Ratan Tata, we have not only lost the jewel in the crown of Indian industry but also a man whose vision and outstanding personal qualities made him an icon for every Indian." He extended his "deepest condolences to #RatanTata’s family and everyone in the wider Tata Parivar," reflecting on the significant impact Tata had on his own life.

Agarwal noted, "His example inspired me that creating value is not for oneself but for the larger purpose of our nation's progress." He highlighted the importance of the BALCO Cancer Hospital in Raipur, acknowledging that "this project would not have happened without his support and the help of Tata Memorial Hospital."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Tata "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being.” Modi reflected on Tata’s ability to inspire and connect with people, adding, “He endeared himself to many through his humility, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

President Droupadi Murmu described Tata as an icon who combined “corporate growth with nation building,” adding that he gave the Tata legacy “a more impressive global presence.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted Tata’s dedication to India’s progress, noting, “Every time I met him, his zeal for the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me.”

Business leaders also shared their grief. Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries called Tata's passing a "personal loss," adding, “Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energized. Ratan, you will always remain in my heart. Om Shanti.” Gautam Adani described Tata as “a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path” and emphasized that “legends like him never fade away.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai praised Tata’s influence on India’s business landscape, saying, “He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India.”

Political figures from across the spectrum expressed their sorrow. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Tata “a man with a vision,” while Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, “He was a titan of Indian industry known for his monumental contributions.” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu remarked that India had lost “a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond the industrial landscape.”

Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag shared, “We have lost a true Ratan of Bharat. His life will be an inspiration for us all.” VVS Laxman termed Tata’s passing “the end of an era,” reflecting the sentiments of many who viewed him as a guiding force in India's modern growth story.

Across sectors and states, Tata’s passing has been felt as a profound loss. His legacy of resilience, vision, and compassion continues to resonate, inspiring those who strive to follow in his footsteps.