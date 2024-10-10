'An extraordinary human being’: PM Modi leads nation's mourning for Ratan Tata

In a deeply emotional tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the death of Ratan Tata, calling him "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being."

The nation’s loss is palpable as the PM highlighted Tata's pivotal role in steering one of India's oldest and most respected business houses, transforming it into a global force while retaining an unwavering commitment to the betterment of society.

Tata, 86, passed away on Wednesday night after being admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the week. Despite a statement released on October 7 in which he assured the public he was in “good spirits” and undergoing routine medical investigations, his condition turned critical by midweek.

Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared… pic.twitter.com/p5NPcpBbBD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024

His leadership journey began when he took the reins of Tata Sons in 1991, guiding the conglomerate through India’s economic liberalization era. His bold moves, like the acquisitions of Tetley, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover, propelled Tata from an India-centric company to a global business giant. He diversified into emerging sectors such as telecommunications and retail, reshaping the group’s future while maintaining its deep-rooted values.

After stepping down as chairman in 2012, Tata was named Chairman Emeritus of multiple Tata companies, including Tata Sons, leaving a legacy that looms large over Indian industry. Beyond the boardroom, his philanthropic endeavours in education, healthcare, and social welfare left an indelible mark on millions of lives.

“Extremely pained by his passing,” the PM added, “My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to X to express his condolences over Ratan Tata's death. He wrote, "Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community."