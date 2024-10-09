Ratan Tata passes away: A giant departs, India left in grief

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, has passed away, leaving an indelible mark on India and the global business landscape.



The visionary industrialist died Wednesday night, sending shockwaves through a nation that revered him.



At 86, Tata’s storied legacy transformed the Tata Group from a respected Indian conglomerate into a global powerhouse, forever changing the landscape of Indian industry.

Related Articles

Tata, who led the conglomerate for over two decades from 1991 to 2012, was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday for a series of medical check-ups. In a statement released shortly after reports of his hospitalization went viral on social media, he sought to reassure the public, saying, “There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits.” But by Wednesday, the situation had turned critical, culminating in a loss that will be felt deeply across India and beyond.

“It is with profound sorrow that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, an extraordinary leader whose contributions have shaped both the Tata Group and the nation. More than just a chairperson, he was a mentor, guide, and friend. Under his stewardship, the Tata Group expanded globally while maintaining a steadfast commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation. His dedication to philanthropy touched millions, leaving a lasting impact in areas like education and healthcare. His genuine humility in every interaction will be remembered. On behalf of the Tata family, we extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones, and his legacy will continue to inspire us," Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

His passing marks the end of an era—a man who built a legacy of resilience, growth, and unmatched vision.

Born on December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata was a scion of the illustrious Tata family, the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. He completed his early education in Mumbai before moving to the United States, where he earned a degree in Architecture from Cornell University in 1962. He later attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 1975.

After completing his studies, Tata returned to India in 1962 and joined Tata Steel. In 1991, Tata succeeded JRD Tata as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. During his time from 1991 to 2012 as chairman, the Tata Group expanded its global footprint, acquiring several international companies and launching innovative products.

One of his notable achievements was the acquisition of Corus Steel in 2007, which allowed Tata Steel to become one of the top steel producers in the world. Similarly, the purchase of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008 transformed Tata Motors into a significant player in the luxury automobile market. Ratan Tata also spearheaded the launch of the Tata Nano in 2008.

Tata also took Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), cash cow of the conglomerate, public in 2004. Under his leadership, TCS became one of the world's largest IT services companies and played a key role in establishing India’s reputation as a global IT hub.

After stepping down as chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, Ratan Tata was conferred the title of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals.