'A mentor, guide, and friend': N Chandrasekaran calls Ratan Tata 'an uncommon leader'

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata. His immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” Chandrasekaran said in a late-night statement, capturing the weight of the moment.

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide, and friend. He inspired by example.”

Ratan Tata, who died at 86, had dismissed concerns about his health just days earlier, assuring the public that his hospital stay was for routine age-related checks. But his sudden passing has left a void in the Indian business landscape that few can fill.

Tata’s legacy is intertwined with the evolution of the Tata Group, which he led from 1991 to 2012, and briefly again in 2016. Under his watch, the $100 billion conglomerate grew into a global powerhouse, making bold moves like acquiring British icons Jaguar and Land Rover in 2008—a historic reversal of roles as an Indian company claimed these storied brands.

“He never stopped dreaming big, yet remained deeply committed to giving back,” Chandrasekaran remarked. He highlighted Tata’s impact beyond business, including initiatives in education, healthcare, and the launch of the Tata Nano—an affordable car that became a symbol of mobility for India’s middle class. “From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come.”

Even after stepping down as chairman, Tata continued to steer the group’s charitable efforts, earning respect as much for his humility as for his strategic vision. His death marks the end of an era, but his influence endures, guiding the Tata Group and the nation he helped shape.