Adani AGM: Gautam Adani plans to build 20-GW Khavda renewables park faster than any project

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, during his annual general meeting (AGM) speech, said that the conglomerate plans to build the largest hybrid renewables park in the world in Gujarat’s Khavda faster than any of their projects before.

“We are now building the largest hybrid renewables park in the world – right in the middle of the desert – in Khavda. It will be the most complex and ambitious project that we have ever executed. Spread over 72,000 acres, this project will be capable of generating 20 GW of green energy. And we intend to build it faster than any project in our execution history,” said Gautam Adani during the AGM speech.

Adani said that the conglomerate’s renewable energy business, Adani Green Energy, is set to play a critical role in India’s net zero journey. He also said that they have commissioned the world’s largest hybrid solar-wind project of 2.14 GW in Rajasthan.

Adani Green’s operational renewable energy portfolio has grown by 49 per cent to over 8 GW. He said that they have the largest operational renewable portfolio in India.

“Our focus remains on producing the lowest cost green electron at scale – and I would like to reaffirm our target of 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030,” said Adani.

Meanwhile, Adani plans to transform Mumbai into the first mega city in the world to achieve over 50 per cent power from solar and wind. Adani Transmission will take Mumbai to 60 per cent renewable power, he said.

Separately, Adani Today Gas has expanded access to clean cooking fuel to 1,24,000 households this year with a 46 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 4,383 crore. “ATGL is transforming into a full spectrum sustainable energy provider with rapidly expanding urban EV charging infrastructure and biofuel businesses,” he added.

