Adani Defence breaks ground on ₹2,500-crore missile ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh 

Adani Defence & Aerospace broke ground today on a ₹2,500-crore project in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, to establish South Asia's largest private-sector missile ecosystem. The facility introduces India's first backward-integrated private capability, combining missile system integration with the production of composite propellant and Trinitrotoluene (TNT) at a single location.

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The project is expected to create 5,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs, opening new avenues for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while cementing Madhya Pradesh's position as a strategic defense manufacturing hub. By anchoring critical material production alongside assembly, the complex fills a vital gap in the domestic supply chain, allowing the Indian Armed Forces to scale up the induction of indigenous precision-guided munitions.

Welcoming the investment, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, “This landmark investment reinforces the state’s emergence as a preferred destination for strategic manufacturing. It will strengthen India's indigenous defence ecosystem while accelerating industrial growth and attracting more high-value investments to the state.”

Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Guna, Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the regional impact. He said,“This landmark project marks the beginning of a new industrial chapter for the Shivpuri-Guna region. By bringing advanced defence manufacturing to the heart of our state, the facility will create high-quality employment opportunities and build a strong industrial ecosystem for the future.”

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The facility will utilise automated production systems and globally benchmarked safety standards to manage multiple missile programmes simultaneously. Beyond meeting domestic military requirements, the infrastructure is designed to serve trusted international partners, boosting India's role as a global exporter of defense equipment.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, “Today marks the beginning of something truly significant. This project brings together missile system integration with the production of the materials needed to build advanced missile systems, all at one location, creating South Asia's largest private-sector missile ecosystem. We are proud to bring this sovereign capability to Madhya Pradesh, strengthening India's defence preparedness and contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) and Director of Adani Cement, alongwith Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar.

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The Shivpuri complex expands Adani’s existing footprint in the state. Since 2020, the company has operated a small arms ecosystem in Gwalior that supplies pistols, light machine guns, carbines, and assault rifles to the Indian Armed Forces.

This latest investment comes as several indigenous missile systems, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in partnership with Adani, transition from successful trials into mass manufacturing.

The facility will directly support the serial production of next-generation weapons, including the Next Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (NGARM), RUDRAM-II, Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR), Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB 'Gaurav'), and the Tactical Autonomous Reconnaissance and Attack (TARA) system.