Adani enters battery storage with massive 1126 MW project, India’s largest to date

Adani Group has announced its entry into the battery energy storage sector with one of the world’s largest single-site storage projects, marking a bold step in India's clean energy push. The 1126 MW / 3530 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will be commissioned by March 2026 at Khavda, Gujarat.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The project, which involves more than 700 containerised BESS units, is designed to store 3530 MWh of energy — enough to deliver 1126 MW of power for three hours. Once operational, it will be the largest BESS installation in India and among the largest globally.

According to Adani Group, the system will play a critical role in managing peak power demand, improving grid reliability, and reducing transmission congestion and renewable energy curtailment. The project is being integrated with advanced energy management systems and will use cutting-edge lithium-ion battery technology.

“The BESS project will serve as a cornerstone in the world’s clean energy evolution,” the company said in a statement, positioning the Khavda renewable energy plant as the world’s largest combined renewable energy and storage park.

Advertisement

Speaking on the announcement, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, “Energy storage is the cornerstone of a renewable-powered future. With this historic project, we are not only setting global benchmarks but also reinforcing our commitment to India’s energy independence and sustainability.”

The Group has laid out an aggressive roadmap beyond this flagship project. It plans to install 15 GWh of BESS capacity by FY27, with a long-term target of 50 GWh over the next five years. This expansion underscores Adani’s ambition to become a global leader in large-scale energy storage infrastructure.