Adani Group reports ₹58,104 crore in tax contributions for FY24, up 24.7% from last year

Adani Group has disclosed a total tax contribution of ₹58,104.4 crore for the financial year 2023-24, marking a 24.7% increase from ₹46,610.2 crore in FY23. The figures were released as part of the group's Tax Transparency Reports, underscoring its commitment to governance and accountability.

The reports cover tax contributions from seven listed entities, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Ambuja Cements. Additionally, tax data from NDTV, ACC, and Sanghi Industries—held by these companies—is included.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said transparency is key to trust and long-term growth.

“Transparency is the foundation of trust, and trust is essential for sustainable growth. As one of India’s largest contributors to the exchequer, we recognise that our responsibility goes beyond compliance. It is also about operating with integrity and accountability. Every rupee we contribute to our nation’s finances reflects our commitment to transparency and good governance. By voluntarily sharing these reports with the public, we aim to foster greater stakeholder confidence and set new benchmarks for responsible corporate conduct.”

The Tax Transparency Report (TTR) provides a detailed breakdown of Adani Group’s direct, indirect, and other contributions:

Direct contributions: Taxes, duties, and charges paid directly by the group's companies.

Indirect contributions: Taxes collected and remitted on behalf of stakeholders.

Other contributions: Social security and employee-related levies.

The group engaged an independent professional agency to validate the reported tax contributions. This initiative is part of Adani’s ESG framework, aligning corporate growth with governance standards.

Adani Group stated that voluntary tax disclosures aim to enhance transparency, build stakeholder trust, and align with global best practices. The full reports are available on each company’s website.