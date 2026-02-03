Adani, Leonardo tie up to build helicopter manufacturing ecosystem for India’s 1,000-helicopter defence demand

Adani Defence & Aerospace has entered into a strategic partnership with Italy’s Leonardo to set up a comprehensive helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India. Leonardo, a major international player in aerospace, defence, and security, brings significant technological expertise to the partnership. The move is in response to the Indian Armed Forces’ projected demand for more than 1,000 helicopters over the next decade. This partnership aims to promote sovereign manufacturing and bolster India’s capacity in the aerospace and defence sectors, supporting the country's broader strategy for self-reliance in defence production.

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Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, underlined the importance of the collaboration in meeting military needs, stating that the initiative “realises the vision for sovereign manufacturing.” Gian Piero Cutillo, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters, highlighted India as a major market with a rapidly increasing requirement for helicopters within its armed forces.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Tuesday for the partnership at an event in the national capital. The alliance is set to address military specifications for Leonardo’s advanced helicopter models, including the AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM. According to an official statement, “The collaboration will deliver phased indigenisation, robust maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and comprehensive pilot training.”

Industry data indicates that India currently has a helicopter penetration density of fewer than 250 helicopters for its population, highlighting the need for enhanced manufacturing capacity. Estimates suggest that India will require around 100 helicopters each year over the coming decade to meet anticipated defence and civil requirements. The partnership is expected to facilitate the establishment of local manufacturing, assembly, training, and long-term support facilities.

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Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Defence & Aerospace, commented on the scope of the project, stating, “Together, we will build an ecosystem on Indian soil that brings manufacturing, assembly, training, and world-class support into one cohesive whole.” The foundation laid by Adani and Leonardo is intended to serve the nation’s civil and defence aviation needs, with a focus on technology transfer, local workforce development, and sustainable supply chains.

The announcement follows recent developments in India’s aviation sector, including a separate collaboration between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Brazilian firm Embraer to establish a regional aircraft manufacturing facility. The helicopter initiative with Leonardo is designed to align with industry trends toward increased indigenous production and supports the government’s ongoing ‘Make in India’ programme.