scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to buy majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Report

Feedback

Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to buy majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Report

The official announcement regarding the deal is likely to be made on Wednesday, Reuters reported citing sources with direct knowledge. However, the exact stake percentage and transaction amount is not known as of now.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
(Representative Image) (Representative Image)
SUMMARY
  • Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements is all set to acquire a majority stake in operations of Sanghi Industries
  • The official announcement regarding the deal is likely to be made on Wednesday
  • The deal was locked by considering Sanghi's enterprise value at 60 billion rupees ($729 million)

In order to strengthen its presence in the cement industry, Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements is all set to acquire a majority stake in operations of Sanghi Industries, according to a report.

The official announcement regarding the deal is likely to be made on Wednesday, Reuters reported citing sources with direct knowledge. However, the exact stake percentage and transaction amount is not known as of now.

According to the report, the deal was locked by considering Sanghi's enterprise value at 60 billion rupees ($729 million). Earlier, The Economic Times had reported that Adani was among the frontrunner in the race to acquire Sanghi, which was being apprised at that enterprise value.

Ambuja Cements Ltd is among the leading cement companies in India. It may be noted that Adani is India's second largest cement producer, behind UltraTech Cement. It owns Ambuja and its subsidiary ACC Ltd, which have a capacity to produce more than 65 million tonnes with more than a dozen manufacturing plants across India.

Watch: Meet Ola Electric's newest employee, a dog named Bijlee; Know all about Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's bid to make office pet-friendly

Watch: Nifty can double in 5 years, time to invest or have you missed the bus? Market Guru Raamdeo Agrawal answers, shares tips to spot multibagger stocks, investment strategies, and more

Ambuja Cements reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit for the June 2023 quarter at Rs 1,135 crore. The net profit stood at Rs 865 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, the consolidated revenue rose 9 per cent YoY to Rs 8,713 crore in Q1.

"Along with the strong demand for our premium cement products, growth was fueled by our various competences in operational excellence, supply chain management, and sales & marketing excellence. Our synergies with the Adani Group companies are lowering input costs, which is boosting EBITDA growth," Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements said.  

Enjoying its dominance in Gujarat, Sanghi has a production capacity of 6.1 million metric tonnes per annum. A spokesperson for the Adani Group told Reuters earlier that cement was a key focus area and there were plans to explore multiple greenfield opportunities.

Also Read: FM Sitharaman-led GST Council to meet today; clarify definition, 28% tax on online gaming

Published on: Aug 02, 2023, 9:48 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement