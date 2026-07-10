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Adani partners with France's Dioxycle to pioneer low-carbon chemical production in India

Adani partners with France's Dioxycle to pioneer low-carbon chemical production in India

The collaboration will establish India’s first formic acid production facility powered entirely by renewable electricity and captured carbon. The project marks Adani Group’s strategic entry into the chemicals sector.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 5:17 PM IST
Adani partners with France's Dioxycle to pioneer low-carbon chemical production in IndiaBeyond the initial facility, the partners intend to explore a broader portfolio of chemicals across energy, materials, packaging, and manufacturing.

In a major step for India's clean-technology sector, Adani Enterprises Limited has entered into a long-term partnership with French clean-technology company Dioxycle to develop and scale low-carbon chemical production in India. 

The collaboration will establish India’s first formic acid production facility powered entirely by renewable electricity and captured carbon. The project marks Adani Group’s strategic entry into the chemicals sector and opens a new chapter in India-Europe clean-technology collaboration, demonstrating how industrial innovation can effectively transform emissions into value. 

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Beyond the initial facility, the partners intend to explore a broader portfolio of chemicals across energy, materials, packaging, and manufacturing — sectors that remain heavily reliant on fossil-based feedstocks and face increasing pressure to cut emissions.

The initiative directly supports the country's 'Make in India' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047' ambitions by promoting technology-led growth, strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, and accelerating the transition to a more competitive, sustainable economy. 

Formic Acid: Uses and Industrial Importance 

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Formic acid is the simplest carboxylic acid, occurring naturally in the venom of certain ants and bees. In an industrial context, it is a highly versatile chemical commodity traditionally produced via fossil-fuel-based pathways. 

The compound plays a critical role across several major global industries: 

  • Agriculture and Animal Feed: Its primary industrial application is as a preservative and antibacterial agent in livestock feed. It prevents decay and ensures feed retains its nutritional value over longer periods, making it vital for global food supply chains. 
  • Leather and Textiles: It is widely used in the tanning of leather and the dyeing and finishing of textiles due to its efficient acidity and neutralizing properties. 
  • Chemical Synthesis: Formic acid serves as an essential building block and intermediate for manufacturing pharmaceuticals, rubber, and various industrial solvents. 
  • Future of Energy Storage: Beyond its traditional uses, formic acid is gaining significant traction as an effective hydrogen storage carrier. It can store and release hydrogen safely at room temperature, making it a key focus for future clean energy solutions. 

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 10, 2026 5:11 PM IST
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