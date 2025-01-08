Adani Ports secures spot in top 10 in S&P Global sustainability rankings 2024

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has achieved a significant milestone by securing a spot in the global top 10 list of transportation and transportation infrastructure companies in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) rankings for 2024.

As the only Indian company featured in the rankings, APSEZ has demonstrated its commitment to corporate sustainability on a global scale. With a score of 68 out of 100, the company has seen a notable improvement of three points compared to the previous year. APSEZ now stands in the 97th percentile within its sector, showcasing its continuous efforts towards sustainability and responsible business practices.

The company has reported achieving the highest scores in various criteria within the social, governance, and economic dimensions, such as transparency and reporting, materiality, supply chain management, information security, cybersecurity and system availability, and customer relations. Additionally, the company maintained its top position in the environmental dimension for the second year in a row.

As of December 31, 2024, 60 per cent of 318 companies in the transport and transport infrastructure sector were assessed for CSA 2024.

“We firmly believe responsible business practices drive innovation and long-term success. The latest recognition reflects our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. Our team’s dedication to integrating sustainability across all our operations has been key to this achievement. We remain committed to our Net Zero by 2040 goal,” said Ashwini Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer of APSEZ.

APSEZ, the largest private port operator in India, currently has a cargo handling capacity of 633 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and aims to expand this to 1 billion mtpa by 2030. The company operates at 13 Indian ports and terminals, commanding 24% of the nation's total port capacity.

On a global scale, APSEZ is actively involved in developing a transshipment port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and oversees operations at the Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port, Tanzania. It has set a target to increase its international cargo volumes from 29 mtpa in 2025 to 150 mtpa by 2030.

As per forecasts by Elara Capital, APSEZ is anticipated to expand its market share in India to 33% by FY30. The company is also focusing on bolstering its logistics business.

APSEZ is a prominent player in the field of port development, operations, and maintenance, with an integrated multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) situated adjacent to its flagship port at Mundra. In Q2 FY25, the company's consolidated net profit saw a significant increase of 39.86% to Rs 2,445 crore compared to Q2 FY24, driven by a 6.32% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,067.02 crore.

Recently, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported that it managed 38.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in December 2024, showing an 8% year-on-year (YoY) growth. This growth was mainly attributed to a 22% YoY increase in container volumes and a 7% YoY rise in liquids and gas.

On a year-to-date basis, APSEZ handled a total of 332.4 MMT of cargo, reflecting a 7% YoY growth. The growth was fueled by a 19% YoY rise in container volumes and an 8% YoY increase in liquids and gas.