Adani TotalEnergies collaborates with Evera Cabs for developing charging hubs

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEML), the joint venture between Adani Group and TotalEnergies, has partnered with Evera Cabs to develop charging hubs for electric vehicles (EVs).

The partnership will see ATEML develop and operate charging hubs at Evera Cabs' fleet of electric taxis. The charging hubs will be equipped with fast chargers that can charge an EV in lesser time.

ATEL is setting up an EV charging ecosystem with a wide range of charging points catering to B2C and B2B customers.

The collaboration would include the installation of 200 EV charging stations in a mega hub in Delhi. This collaborative relationship will be expanded across India to promote low-carbon mobility, the company said in a press note.

The large-sized EV charging station at Samalkha will allow use by other aggregators and individual EV owners to increase cross utilisation and to improve the EV ecosystem in New Delhi.

The company said that the model will then be replicated pan-India. ATEL and Evera will enable this infrastructure on a revenue sharing model, which becomes strategically resourceful by championing the partners’ individual expertise.

Evera Cabs is a leading electric taxi company in India. The company operates a fleet of electric taxis in Delhi-NCR. It is an app-based platform for electric cab services. Users can book rides through the platform by providing the location, passenger details, destination, payment details, and more. Their app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

“We are excited to join hands with Prakriti E-Mobility Limited (Evera) in developing this prestigious project in the Delhi-NCR region, further strengthening our long-term strategic partnership. We are already engaged with Evera for operating its cluster hub at Okhla, Delhi. The upcoming hub is strategically located in close proximity to the Delhi International Airport and will support Evera to provide green rides to customers. The hub will include commissioning of approximately 200 EV charging points, which will be a combination of AC & DC chargers,” said Suresh P. Manglani, CEO & ED, ATGL.

Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Evera, said,“This association will foster a user-friendly experience for Evera cab drivers as well as all electric vehicle owners by eliminating anxiety to travel farther distances. We are developing this with the aim to realize a sinewed mobility infrastructure that is green, climate-conscious, and sustainable. We could not be more excited to combine forces with ATEL to propel India’s EV infrastructure that drives electric vehicle adoption among individuals, businesses, and cab aggregators.”

The partnership with Evera comes at a time of rising EV demand, though charging infrastructure still remains scant.

It will "help catalyse India's 2030 decarbonization target, supported by a rising inclination towards electric vehicles in the cab-hailing segment," the statement said.

ATEL and Evera hope to bridge the existing EV infrastructural gaps in India, targeting key highways, workplaces, and other locations with convenient and fast-charging AC and DC solutions.

The upcoming charging station in the capital will not only eliminate range anxiety but also promote widespread adoption of electric vehicles, the statement added without giving out the number of EV charging stations the joint venture was planning to set up.

Also Read: PM Modi to join Chandrayaan-3 landing programme virtually right after landing from South Africa