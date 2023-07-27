Adani Transmission changes name to Adani Energy Solutions from July 27

Adani Transmission Ltd on Thursday said its name has been changed to Adani Energy Solutions with effect from July 27.

"This is to inform that the Company’s name has been changed from “Adani Transmission Limited” to “Adani Energy Solutions Limited” w.e.f. 27th July, 2023," said the Adani Group firm in a stock exchange filing.

On Thursday, Adani Transmission's scrip on BSE closed 1.1% lower at Rs 805.3.

In June, Adani Transmission got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through issuance of equity shares on qualified institutional placement basis.

The company's board had approved the proposal at a meeting on May 13, 2023.

Adani Transmission Ltd has posted an 85.48% jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 439.60 crore during March FY23 quarter, helped by higher income.

The total income of the company increased to Rs 3,494.84 crore from Rs 3,165.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Adani Transmission will report its Q1FY24 results on July 31.