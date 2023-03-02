Adani Wilmar launches Kohinoor Biryani Kit in their ready-to-cook food range

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), one of the companies under the ports-to-oil conglomerate Adani Group, has launched Kohinoor Hyderabadi Biryani Kit as part of their expansion of the ready-to-cook range. The Kohinoor brand biryani Kit is aimed at helping connoisseurs prepare restaurant-type biryani in just 30 minutes.

Adani Wilmar's Kohinoor brand is known for its premium quality basmati rice and ready-to-eat meals. The brand has launched its ready-to-cook range with the launch of the Kohinoor Hyderabadi Biryani Kit.

The kit, available in two variants - Hyderabadi and Lucknowi -- consists of 200g of high-quality authentic basmati rice, 125g of biryani masala paste, 2g of whole aromatic spices, and 12g of raita seasoning. Customers can add vegetables or meat to the kit during preparation.

The newly launched kit, priced at Rs 159, is already available on Amazon, Fortune Online, Adani Wilmar's D2C app, and its retail stores Fortune Mart. Going further, it is expected to be available at all modern format stores, like Reliance, D-Mart, etc., and through e-commerce platforms like Swiggy, Big Basket, Flipkart, BlinkIt, and general trade stores, which include self-service and high-end stores.

SC hearing

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of India set up a six-member expert committee to look into the Adani Group stock crash and fraud allegations following the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research report.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice AM Sapre will head the committee. The other members include OP Bhat (former chairman of SBI), Justice JP Devadhar, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, and Somasekharan Sundaresan.

Besides, the Supreme Court also asked the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to finish the probe into the Adani Group-Hindenburg saga within a period of two months.

The apex court observed that setting up the panel doesn’t divest Sebi from its duty of investigating volatility in the market.

The SC directed SEBI to investigate whether there has been a violation of Section 19 of SEBI rules, and whether “there was any manipulation of stock prices”.

After the verdict, Adani Group's founder chairman Gautam Adani said that the recent Supreme Court order will bring finality in a time-bound manner.

Hindenburg Research in its report had accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the last few decades. It said the conglomerate has been using a number of offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices

However, the Adani Group denied the allegation.

Adani stocks recovery

By end of Thursday, all the Adani Group stocks added Rs 30,000 crore in market capitalisation. All the group companies ended with gains and have added Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation over the last three sessions.

Adani Enterprises ended the day's trade with gains of 1.5 per cent. Adani Ports was one of the top gainers of Nifty 50 with gains of 3 per cent. ACC and Ambuja gained 1.4 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

