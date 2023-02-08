Aditya Birla Group forays into premium casual dining space

The Aditya Birla Group has announced its foray into the premium casual dining space, a fast-growing segment in the organised food services market, in collaboration with chef-restaurateur, Rahul Akerkar. The Group’s hospitality arm, housed under Aditya Birla New Age (ABNA), promoted by Aryaman Vikram Birla, will build premium casual dining restaurant chains across India. The first restaurant will be launched in Mumbai next quarter.

Commenting on the foray, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and Founder, ABNA, said, “High disposable income among the rising middle class in India, and the expansion of the urban cosmopolitan lifestyle is driving the boom in dining out behaviour. Therefore, the demand for premium casual dining restaurants (PCDR) is expected to increase across India as consumers seek new dining experiences.”

ABNA currently operates Jolie’s, a members-only club, spanning ~30,000 square feet at Worli, in the heart of Mumbai.

Rahul Akrekar is the founder of Mumbai-based restaurant, Indigo, credited with introducing the concept of European fine dining in the city when it opened in 1999. He has joined ABNA’s wholly-owned subsidiary as a Creative Director and Director Cuisine and will be responsible for the restaurant’s concept and culinary vision. Akrekar said the restaurant would be a casual, neighbourhood, restaurant for all seasons. “Weeknight dates, or lunches with a co-worker. The food with a European backbone, is an ode to my mixed Indian and European parentage and my travels across the globe. Much of the cooking will be over live fire with bold, clean flavours, demonstrating a commitment to the freshest ingredients available and an impeccable flair for combining them,” he said.

India's food service market is expected to reach $79.65 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.19 per cent from $41.1 billion in 2022, according to the Food Service and Restaurant Business Report 2022-23, by Francorp and restaurantindia.in. Despite over 20 lakh jobs lost during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic the industry is expected to reach employment figures of 1 crore by 2025.



