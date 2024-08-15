scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
After Rs 2.5 lakh per annum offer to freshers, Cognizant reportedly gives just 1% pay hike to staff

Feedback

After Rs 2.5 lakh per annum offer to freshers, Cognizant reportedly gives just 1% pay hike to staff

The timing of these modest raises coincides with widespread criticism of Cognizant's off-campus hiring program, where the starting salary for fresh graduates was set at Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Cognizant, which employs around 254,000 people in India—approximately 70% of its global workforce—also reported a reduction in its total headcount by 8,100 employees in the quarter ending June 2024. Cognizant, which employs around 254,000 people in India—approximately 70% of its global workforce—also reported a reduction in its total headcount by 8,100 employees in the quarter ending June 2024.

Cognizant has reportedly rolled out salary hikes ranging from 1% to 5% for some of its employees, following a four-month delay. The hikes come amidst an uproar over the company’s decade-low starting salary offers for fresh graduates. 

The raises, based on performance ratings, have sparked further discussion, particularly as the highest increment was capped at 5%, according to a report in the Economic Times.

Related Articles

The report cited sources who said employees with a performance rating of three received a 1-3% increase, those with a rating of four saw a 4% hike, and those with a top rating of five were awarded increments up to 5%. 

This is notably lower than the salary increases of 7-11% that Cognizant employees reportedly received in April 2023. Business Today was unable to verify this information independently.

The timing of these modest raises coincides with widespread criticism of Cognizant's off-campus hiring program, where the starting salary for fresh graduates was set at Rs 2.5 lakh per annum. This pay scale, unchanged since 2002, has become a focal point of debate on social media, especially given the current economic conditions.

Cognizant, which employs around 254,000 people in India—approximately 70% of its global workforce—also reported a reduction in its total headcount by 8,100 employees in the quarter ending June 2024. Despite these challenges, the company posted a 22.2% year-on-year increase in net profit for the second quarter, amounting to $566 million, along with a 3.6% sequential growth.

Amid the uproar over the low starting salaries, attention has also turned to Cognizant’s CEO, Ravi Kumar Singisetti, who is now reportedly the highest-paid IT CEO in India. In 2023, Singisetti earned $22.56 million (approximately Rs 186 crore), a compensation package that is 556 times the median salary of Cognizant employees. His earnings included a one-time stock award valued at $20.25 million, which significantly contributed to his total compensation.

Published on: Aug 15, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement