Air India VRS: Tata-owned airline extends last date to May 31

Tata-owned Air India on Monday extendeed last date for its employees to apply for voluntary retirement till May 31, 2023. The earlier deadline was April 30.

It also said that the acceptance of the application and the date of release would continue to be subject to the management's discretion.

In case of queries or concerns, the airline has asked employees to reach out to HR representatives to clear their doubts. Tata Sons, which won the bid to acquire Air India in October last year, had said it would retain all employees for one year and the group would need to offer a voluntary retirement scheme if it decides on retrenchment after the period.

In March, Air India has announced its second voluntary retirement offer for its non-flying personnel. The offer was made to permanent general cadre officer above the age of 40 and to clerical and unskilled employees who have completed the minimum consecutive time frame of five years with the carrier. Employees can avail the offer from March 17, 2023 to April 30, 2023.

The first round was announced in June 2022. Air India has 11,000 personnel which includes both flying and non-flying staff.

In September 2022, Air India launched Vihaan.AI which aimed at making Air India world-class global airline with an Indian heart. The plan also included strategies such as improving reliability and on-time performance of the airline along with making the carrier leader in technology, sustainability and innovation. Additionally, it also focused on expanding the fleet and its network.

