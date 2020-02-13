Amazon boss Jeff Bezos gifts LA's most expensive house worth Rs 1,178 crore to his girlfriend

Amazon Chief Executive Office Jeff Bezos has purchased a new home that costs $165 million (Rs 1,178 crore). The new house reportedly belonged to music mogul David Geffen. Bezos' new mansion in Beverly Hills is reportedly the most expensive sold in the Los Angeles area. The previous record was set last year when Ruport Murdoch's son Lachlan paid roughly $150 million (Rs 1,071 crore) for Chartwell Estate, commonly known as the Beverly Hills mansion.

Last week, multiple reports had emerged that Bezos was looking for a new home with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in LA.

Amazon boss' new mansion was originally built for Warner Bros founder Jack Warner in the 1930s. This estate, like so many other studio moguls' houses, was the symbol of Warner's hard-won success. After Jack Warner's death in 1978 at the age of 86, his wife Ann stayed at the estate. After Ann Warner's death in 1990, Geffen purchased the property and the mansion's furnishings for an estimated $47.5 million, according to Architectural Digest.

Bezos and Geffen are long-time friends. The Amazon CEO was spotted partying onboard Geffen's yatch with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Lolyd Blankfein and Karlie Kloss off the coast of Spain lat summer.

According to Architectural Digest, the Beverly Hills house is spread in 13,600-square feet, which has expansive terraces and gardens, two guesthouses, nursery and three hothouses, tennis court, swimming pool, nine-hole golf course and motor court.

Bezos own two more mansion in Beverly Hills -- one of 11,891 square feet hat he bought for $24 million and another for $12.9 million.

