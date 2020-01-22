Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez visit Taj Mahal; pose in front of monument

During his three day trip to India, founder and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sachez visited Taj Mahal in Agra. Several users took to social media to post the pictures of the couple. The couple even posed in front of the Taj Mahal.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend pose in front of the Taj Mahal, then he bought it. pic.twitter.com/96s3z5Ybd5 - Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 21, 2020

The day he arrived in India, Bezos went to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial. Bezos was seen dressed in a kurta.

Later he was also seen flying kites with a group of kids. He also posted about this moment on his official Instagram handle. He was the chief guest if the Amazon Prime Video India's red carpet event where he interacted with SRK and Zoya Akhtar for around 40 minutes on several topics. Bezos posted this on his official handles and captioned the meeting with SRK and Zoya Akhtar as 'Lots of fun on stage with SRK and Zoya Akhtar'.

Recently, Bezos also laid bare the details of the company's electric delivery rickshaws via Instagram and Twitter. Bezos also shared a video of himself driving the e-rickshaw. The launch of the delivery e-rickhshaws is a part of Amazon's global change Climate Pledge. The Climate Pledge was announced by Amazon in September 2019.

Hey, India. We're rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledgepic.twitter.com/qFXdZOsY4y - Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 20, 2020

During his visit, Bezos said that the company will invest $1 billion to digitise small and medium businesses and export $10 million worth of Make in India goods by 2025.

