Amazon launches Military Veterans Employment programme in India

Amazon India on Monday announced the launch of a Military Veterans Employment programme that it said will create hundreds of opportunities for military veterans and their spouses across Amazon India's Fulfillment Centres, Sort Centres and Delivery Centres in the country.

Amazon India is partnering with the Office of the Director General of Resettlement (DGR) and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) to create continued work opportunities for military families across the country, it said in a statement.

Amazon relates to and respects the principles and work ethics of those who have served, and believes they have the ability to think big, invent and simplify on behalf of its customers, it was stated.

Over the years Amazon India has hired military veterans into various roles across the company in Transportation, Customer Fulfillment, Facilities Management and Security Operations to name a few, said Akhil Saxena, Vice President Asia Operations, Amazon.

"We are very happy to build further on these efforts and partner with DGR and AWPO to help create hundreds of fulfilling and exciting career opportunities for our military families who have relentlessly served the country," Saxena said.

With two pilot programmes underway, Amazon is confident of scaling the Military Veterans Employment Programme, and extending its engagement to hire remarkable talent from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Police families in the future, he said.

