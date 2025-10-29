Amazon slashes 14,000 jobs globally, India faces 1,000 cuts, fresh layoffs looming

Amazon is reportedly preparing to slash up to 1,000 corporate jobs in India as part of its global layoff of around 14,000 employees.

The sweeping job cuts are part of a major restructuring effort announced this week by Amazon, aimed at streamlining operations and accelerating its investments in artificial intelligence. The layoffs—impacting about 4% of Amazon’s 350,000 corporate and tech employees—mark one of the company’s largest workforce reductions to date.

In India, according an Economic Times report, the affected roles span departments including finance, marketing, human resources, and technology, with most employees reporting to global teams. The total number of layoffs in India, the report added, could rise as the restructuring progresses.

The move follows CEO Andy Jassy’s ongoing cost-cutting initiative. Last year, Jassy emphasized the need to “reduce layers, increase ownership and help reduce bureaucracy.” His vision is now being implemented aggressively as Amazon reshapes its internal structure to adapt to what it calls “the most transformative technology since the Internet.”

“This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet,” said Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of people experience and technology. “We’re convinced that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and businesses.”

In a company blog post, Galetti said Amazon is “working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted,” including offering most affected employees 90 days to find a new internal position. Those unable to secure a new role will receive severance pay, health benefits, outplacement services, and additional support.

This round follows previous layoffs in 2023, when Amazon cut over 500 jobs in India and 9,000 globally. Since 2022, the company has trimmed more than 27,000 roles worldwide as part of a broad efficiency drive after aggressive hiring during the pandemic.

Despite slower revenue growth in FY25, Amazon’s Indian business units—including Amazon Seller Services, Amazon Pay, and Amazon Transport Services—saw narrowed losses, driven by lower marketing and employee costs.

While reducing headcount, Amazon continues to invest in high-growth sectors like generative AI, cloud computing, and quick commerce—where it faces stiff competition from Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.

Jassy has made clear that the rise of AI will permanently reshape roles within the company. “We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” he told employees.