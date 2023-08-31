Amazon to partner with Indian Railways, Postal Dept to promote exports

E-commerce giant Amazon announced its partnerships with Indian Railways and the Postal Department to accelerate deliveries and strengthen its network in the country.

Amit Agarwal, the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon India, announced at Amazon Smbhav Summit 2023, that with the partnership with the Indian Railways, the ecommerce company would be able to use freight corridors to accelerate deliveries in India.

"This partnership will enable exports of billions of dollars," said Abhinav Singh, Vice President, Amazon India. He noted that sellers will be able to drop their products at 600 locations across the country from where they can be exported across the world.

Vineet Pandey, Secretary at Department of Posts and Chairperson, Postal Service Board, noted, "India Post will help MSMEs and artisans take their products across the globe."

This MoU is said to facilitate and simplify the international payments, customs clearance, end to end logistics support, etc. for small sellers interested in exporting their products.

Apart from the Postal Department, Amazon plans to leveraging the freight corridors of the Indian Railways to strengthen its network and reach remote sellers. This has made Amazon the first Indian e-commerce company to leverage freight corridors.

It is worth noting that earlier this year Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Amazon India CEO Amit Agarwal.