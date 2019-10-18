Ambuja Cement Q3 net profit jumps 31% to Rs 235 crore on higher realisations, lower cost

Ambuja Cement on Friday reported 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 235 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on account of higher realisations and reduction in logistics cost.

"The cement maker had posted a net profit of Rs 179 crore in the corresponding quarter last year," Ambuja Cement said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Net sales reported for the July-September quarter rose marginally by 1.3 per cent to Rs 2,556 crore as against Rs 2,522 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ambuja Cement, a part of the Swiss cement giant LafargeHolcim, posted 23 per cent growth in its Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) at Rs 440 crore in Q3FY20 versus Rs 358 crore in Q3FY19, backed by higher mix of premium products, higher realisations and reduction in logistics costs.

The EBITDA margin increased by 3 percentage point to 17.2 per cent in Q3FY20 as compared to 14.2 per cent in Q3FY19.

Ambuja Cement's total expenses declined to Rs 2,340.78 crore in the quarter as against Rs 2,410.93 crore in the year-ago period.

The sales volume of Ambuja Cement fell by 4.2 per cent to 5.23 metric tonnes during the quarter ended September 2019 from 5.46 metric tonnes in the last fiscal.

Ahead of Q3 results, shares of Ambuja Cement ended at Rs 207.65 apiece, up 0.41 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: TVS Motor Q2 net profit jumps 21% to Rs 255 crore, revenue dips 13%

Also Read: High expectations from Reliance Industries' September earnings