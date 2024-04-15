Ambuja Cements to acquire My Home Group's cement grinding unit for Rs 413 crore

Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company in the Adani Group, has signed an agreement to acquire My Home Group's 1.5 MTPA cement grinding unit in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu for Rs 413.75 crore.

The acquisition is expected to enhance the company's footprint across the southern markets of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The facility is spread across 61 acres and is conveniently located near the Tuticorin Port with a long-term fly ash agreement will be value accretive from the beginning, the company said in a statement.

Furthermore, the limited availability of limestone in Tamil Nadu presents a unique competitive advantage with the coastal movement of clinker from the Sanghipuram plant ensuring cost-efficient operations, the statement added.

Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said, "We are glad to announce this acquisition, strengthening our foothold in the region and aligning perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to our customers. In addition to the infrastructure and geographical advantages, Ambuja Cements will also inherit the existing dealer network and retain current employees, facilitating a smooth transition and enabling the rapid ramp-up of utilisation.”

Ambuja Cements reported a standalone net profit of Rs 513.69 crore for the third quarter of FY24, recording a growth of 39.2 percent from Rs 368.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Ambuja Cements’ standalone revenue from operations in Q3FY24 increased 7.5 percent YoY to Rs 4,439.5 crore from Rs 4,128.5 crore. Its sales volume rose to 8.2 million tonnes from 7.7 million tonnes in the same period last year.

At the operational level, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the December quarter rose by 33 percent to Rs 851.1 crore from Rs 638.2 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 370 basis points (bps) to 19.2 percent from 15.5 percent YoY.

Ambuja Cements Limited, is one of India's leading cement companies. Ambuja, with its subsidiaries ACC Ltd and Sanghi Industries Ltd has taken the Adani Group’s cement capacity to 78.9 MTPA with 18 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 19 cement grinding units across the country.

JM Financial Ltd acted as financial advisor to My Home on this transaction.