Anand Mahindra acknowledges Twitter user's suggestion, bans plastic bottles in company

Anand Mahindra at the boadroom meeting. Anand Mahindra at the boadroom meeting.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, who is known for being vocal on social media has once again won the hearts of netizens. The business tycoon, recently  posted a picture of the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust (K.C.M.E.T) scholarship selection board meeting on Twitter, in which he can be seen with other members of the K.C.M.E.T. institute. Along with the picture, he tweeted, "The K.C.M.E.T scholarship selections are amongst the most energising engagements in my calendar. The incredible intelligence & self-belief displayed by these youngsters is staggering".

Among hundreds of responses, a Twitter user pointed out the use of plastic bottles at the meeting. The Twitter user suggested that Anand Mahindra should replace plastic bottles with steel at his institute.

"I think the boardroom should have steel bottles instead of plastic bottles," she tweeted.


Mahindra promptly acknowledged her tweet and responded, "Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day..."

Following his response, Twitterati praised the businessman for his humility.

  • "Sir, I am just stunned and speechless by your humble nature. Take a bow ! India needs leaders like you ??," said a user.

  • While another said, "Hope we will see a better picture of board room soon with no plastic bottles in it....... :)

Another user said, "You lead by example when you commit publicly. Big fan! I look forward to reading your tweets."

Yet another user said, "Steel bottles are more appropriate as you are a man of steel :)

A prolific Twitter user, Anand Mahindra is known for his witty replies on the social media platform. He regularly tweets about matters related to the Mahindra group companies, and other social and economic issues. He has 7.07 million followers on Twitter.

Videos