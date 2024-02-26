'Animals dear to God': Anant Ambani after launching wildlife rescue centre Vantara

Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation introduced the 'Vantara' programme on Monday, focusing on the rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation of injured and threatened animals in India and globally. The initiative, led by Anant Ambani, Director at RIL and Reliance Foundation, aims to protect endangered species native to India and restore essential habitats.

Anant Ambani, speaking on Reliance Foundation's Vantara programme for animal rescue, care, conservation and rehabilitation, revealed that his inspiration came from his mother and the Hindu belief that animals are dear to the gods. This motivated him to establish the animal rescue and rehabilitation centre.

On Reliance Foundation's Vantara programme for animal rescue, care, conservation and rehabilitation programme, Anant Ambani said, "I drew inspiration to do this from my mother. In the Hindu religion, it is said that animals are dear to the gods. This also inspired me to open this animal rescue and rehabilitation centre."

#WATCH | On Reliance Foundation's Vantara programme for animal rescue, care, conservation and rehabilitation programme, Anant Ambani says, "I drew inspiration to do this from my mother. In the Hindu religion, it is said that animals are dear to the gods. This also inspired me to… pic.twitter.com/ypJd59TJan — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

“What started as a passion for me at a very young age has become a mission now with Vantara and our brilliant and committed team. We are focused at protecting critically endangered species native to India,” said Ambani as quoted by news agency ANI.

“We also want to restore vital habitats and address urgent threats to species and establish Vantara as a leading-edge conservation programme. We are delighted that our efforts have been recognised in India and internationally," he added. Ambani revealed that Vantara has garnered the support of some of India's and the world's leading zoological and medical experts. The program is actively collaborating with and receiving guidance from government bodies, research institutions, and educational organizations.

He outlined Vantara's objective to form partnerships with the Zoo Authority of India and other relevant government organizations. The goal is to enhance all 150-plus zoos in India through initiatives focusing on training, capacity building, and improvements in animal care infrastructure.

"We hope Vantara becomes a beacon of hope globally and can showcase how a forward-thinking institution can help the global biodiversity conservation initiatives,” said Ambani.

Vantara involves top zoological and medical experts, government bodies, research and educational institutions. It plans to collaborate with the Zoo Authority of India and other government organisations to enhance the 150+ zoos in the country. An area of 3000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat has been transformed into a habitat for rescued species under the Vantara project.

The programme also plans to establish best-in-class animal conservation and care practices in partnership with international entities like the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF).

To date, Vantara has rescued over 200 elephants and thousands of other animals, reptiles, and birds. It has also contributed to rescue missions in countries like Mexico and Venezuela, and collaborates with organisations such as the Venezuelan National Foundation of Zoos, the Smithsonian, and the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums, as well as various Indian zoological parks.