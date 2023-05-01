'Apnein logo ka dhyan rakhein': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal has a piece of advice amid global layoffs

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal has a valuable advice for business owners and entrepreneurs in grim times of global layoffs. The Vedanta boss said in a LinkedIn post that an entrepreneur or a business owner needs to take care of their employees in tough and uncertain times. Agarwal recalled the time when Vedanta first took over Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) and how the focus on was on people instead of machines.

He wrote: “In these uncertain times of global layoffs, I am reminded of a story that will always stay with me- one of hope, unity and the power of believing in people. When we first took over HZL, instead of focusing on machines, we chose to put our focus on people who made this company what it was”.

The mining industry baron added that their motto was simple—to respect people who have given you their time and efforts and uphold their dignity. He added Vedanta addressed their concerns and rewarded their hard work.

“Our motto was simple- respect people who have given you their time and effort and uphold their dignity. We addressed their concerns and rewarded their efforts. We made our relationship with union leaders strong and focused on solving many of the old long-term issues”, Agarwal noted.

He added the company’s metal capacity went up by 5 times and revenue rose by 19 times while building a strong workforce. Agarwal said towards the end of his post that his only advice to young business owners and entrepreneurs would be at the heart of businesses lay the most valuable asset -- people.

“If there is one advice I could give to our young people in business… it is this- at the heart of your business lies your most valuable asset, your people. Take care of your people, they will take care of your business”, Agarwal signed off.

Big tech companies such as Meta, Google, Amazon, and Disney have laid off employees in large numbers in a bid to attain cost cutting and restructuring in the last few months.

