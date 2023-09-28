Asian Paints non-exec director Ashwin Dani passes away

India's Asian Paints on Thursday said Ashwin Dani, non executive director of the paint maker, passed away.

Dani had been associated with Asian Paints since 1968 and played a pivotal role in the company's journey towards technological excellence. He joined the company's Board in 1970 and held the position of Vice Chairman and Managing Director from 1998 to 2009.

Post-2009, Dani continued to serve on the Board as a Non-Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the Board and the Company. From 2018 to 2021, he held the prestigious position of Chairman of the Board and the Company.

Under Dani's leadership, Asian Paints significantly expanded its global operations, securing a prominent position in the global paint industry. Notably, he was instrumental in introducing India's first computerised colour mixing program, revolutionising the industry.

Born in Mumbai, Dani pursued a Bachelor of Science degree from the Institute of Science, University of Mumbai. He furthered his education with a Master's degree in polymer science from the University of Akron, Ohio, and a diploma in colour science from Rensselaer Polytechnic in Troy, New York. Prior to joining Asian Paints, he worked as a development chemist at Inmont Corp in Detroit, US.

Forbes estimated his family's net worth to be $7.7 billion, reflecting his significant impact on the business world.

The passing of Ashwin Dani marks the end of an era in Asian Paints' history. His contributions to the company and the business world at large will always be remembered with deep respect and appreciation.