Planning to buy an Audi? Get ready to pay more from June 1

Audi India on April 25 announced a price revision effective across all its models from June 1. The German luxury car manufacturer attributed the hike to rising input and transportation costs.

According to an official press release, there will be a hike of up to 2 percent on the ex-showroom price of all its models.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "Rising inputs costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to 2 percent effective June 01, 2024. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners. As always, its our endavour that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers."

Audi India sold 7,027 units in FY23/24 posting an overall growth of 33 percent. Audi Approved plus, the pre-owned car business also grew at 50 percent in FY23/24.

Audi's India product portfolio comprises Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi 55 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.