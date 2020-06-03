Aurobindo Pharma FY20 net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,831 crore

Aurobindo Pharma reported a 19.7 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,831 crore in FY20 as against Rs 2,364.7 crore in FY19. The revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,098.5 crore in the fiscal year 2019-20 compared to Rs 19,563.6 crore in the fiscal year 2018-19, according to the regulatory filing. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA before forex and other income was recorded at Rs 4,864.3 crore, an on-year increase of 23.1 per cent. EBITDA margin for FY20 stood at 21.1 per cent. The company has received final approval for 22 (abbreviated new drug applications) ANDAs and tentative approval for 4 ANDA from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In the fourth quarter ended March FY20, revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 6,158.4 crore. The revenue witnessed a strong growth of 16.4 per cent over the corresponding previous period. In Q4 FY20, the net profit stood at Rs 849.8 crore as against Rs 585.4 crore in the corresponding previous period, an on-year growth of 45.2 per cent.

"We have closed FY20 with a healthy performance in Q4. The growth was seen across all our geographies. Diversified product basket has helped us to maintain the growth momentum in our core geographies like the USA and Europe. We remain focused on strengthening our existing businesses, developing a differentiated & specialty product basket and regulatory compliance," N Govindarajan, Managing Director of the company said.

Aurobindo Pharma's basic and diluted EPS is Rs 48.32 per share.Shares of Aurobindo Pharma ended the intraday trade at Rs 750.65, up 16.75 points, or 2.28 per cent on NSE today.

