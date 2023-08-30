AWS introduces Local Zones to comply with India-like data residency regulations

Cloud services behemoth Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the deployment of AWS Local Zones, a type of infrastructure deployment that makes AWS services available in locations that meet latency and data residency requirements.

Data residency requirements refer to regulations set forth by regulatory bodies and governments that require companies and institutions operating in a country to store the data related to their operations within the geographical boundaries of that country. This is similar to requirements for many sectors in India, like banking, fintech, healthcare, etc.

Matt Garman, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AWS said, “Our public sector and regulated industry customers have told us they want dedicated infrastructure for their most critical workloads to help meet regulatory or other compliance requirements. Many of these customers manage their own infrastructure on premises for workloads that require isolation. This forgoes the performance, innovation, elasticity, scalability, and resiliency benefits of the cloud.”

He noted that to address these needs, Amazon has unveiled AWS Dedicated Local Zones. Dedicated Local Zones are AWS infrastructure that are fully managed by the cloud company, built for exclusive use by a customer or community, and placed in a customer-specified location or data center to help comply with regulatory requirements.

Garman wrote about the new vertical in his blog: “Dedicated Local Zones can be operated by local AWS personnel and offer the same benefits of Local Zones, such as elasticity, scalability, and pay-as-you-go pricing, with added security and governance features. These features include data access monitoring and audit programs, controls to limit infrastructure access to customer-selected AWS accounts, and options to enforce security clearance or other criteria on local AWS operating personnel.”

“With Dedicated Local Zones, we work with customers to configure their own Local Zones with the services and capabilities they need to meet their regulatory requirements,” he added.

The company further noted in an announcement that AWS Dedicated Local Zones meet the same security standards that apply to AWS Regions and Local Zones. They also come with the same AWS Nitro System that powers all Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances to help ensure confidentiality and integrity of customer data.